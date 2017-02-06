› Home ›
Detention Center to face cost increase
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:58am
New rules for housing 17-year-olds come with a $500,000 price tag
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Detention Center is facing a potential $500,000 jump in expenses when a new state law goes into effect that requires 17-year-old inmates be housed in juvenile facilities unless a judge directs otherwise.
That was the word given Thursday to the detention center commission by Corrections Division Commander Jim Tuten.
