Detention Center to face cost increase

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:58am
New rules for housing 17-year-olds come with a $500,000 price tag
Derek J. Amaya

The Lincoln Parish Detention Center is facing a potential $500,000 jump in expenses when a new state law goes into effect that requires 17-year-old inmates be housed in juvenile facilities unless a judge directs otherwise.

That was the word given Thursday to the detention center commission by Corrections Division Commander Jim Tuten.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

