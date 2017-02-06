  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Ruston High School graduates recieve scholarships

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:55am
053117 Scholarship C.jpg
Submitted photo

Julie and Mark Graham, left and right, present Daniel Cheng and Noah Borden, Ruston High School Seniors, with the J.P. Fitzmorris Memorial Scholarship. Fitzmorris was a Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University graduate, as well as LSU fan. He lost his life in July 2012 while supporting the Global War on Terrorism.

