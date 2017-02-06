› Home ›
Ruston High School graduates recieve scholarships
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:55am
Julie and Mark Graham, left and right, present Daniel Cheng and Noah Borden, Ruston High School Seniors, with the J.P. Fitzmorris Memorial Scholarship. Fitzmorris was a Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University graduate, as well as LSU fan. He lost his life in July 2012 while supporting the Global War on Terrorism.
