Local artists show off their work
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:53am
Toni Pederson
We currently have two great exhibits going on. The first exhibit is a body of work by Hillary Savage currently hanging at Parish Press Coffee house.
Hillary is an artist from Shreveport and works in the medium of printmaking. She has a number of intaglio prints on display, as well as, monotypes, a linoleum block print, a couple of illustrations and an oil painting.
