LSU opens Regional baseball play today vs. TSU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:48am
Leader Sports Service
Photos by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - The LSU Tigers will take on Texas Southern in a NCAA Baseball Regional contest at 2:30 p.m. today in Baton Rouge. The game will be televised live on the SEC Network.

BATON ROUGE — Second-ranked LSU (43-17) opens NCAA Tournament play at 2:30 p.m. today when the Tigers play host to Texas Southern (20-32) in the first game of the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The game will be televised by the SEC Network, and it is accessible online at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

LSU, the 2017 SEC regular-season and tournament champion, has won 11 games in a row and 16 of their past 18 contests

