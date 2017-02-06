› Home ›
LSU softball wins on obstruction call
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:46am
Lady Tigers advance to winner’s bracket of College World Series
Leader Sports Service
OKLAHOMA CITY—Sahvanna Jaquish got LSU a run with her bat, saved a run with a tag at the plate and then Constance Quinn posted what would be the decisive run as the Tigers made a successful 2017 Women’s College World Series Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field.
Allie Walljasper had no strikeouts, but didn’t need them as the pitcher went the distance and worked out of a couple of jams as LSU scored a 2-1 victory over UCLA.
