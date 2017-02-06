  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
LSU softball wins on obstruction call

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:46am
Lady Tigers advance to winner’s bracket of College World Series
Leader Sports Service
Photos by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - LSU’s Constance Quinn (5) attempts to slide into a home plate blocked by UCLA catcher Paige Halstead in the fifth inning of Thursday’s College World Series opening round game. Quinn was awarded the run on an obstruction call because there was no lane for her to get to the plate.

OKLAHOMA CITY—Sahvanna Jaquish got LSU a run with her bat, saved a run with a tag at the plate and then Constance Quinn posted what would be the decisive run as the Tigers made a successful 2017 Women’s College World Series Thursday at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium-OGE Energy Field.

Allie Walljasper had no strikeouts, but didn’t need them as the pitcher went the distance and worked out of a couple of jams as LSU scored a 2-1 victory over UCLA.

