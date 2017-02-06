› Home ›
Cultural board opens new opportunities
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 11:38am
Ruston residents may be seeing an increase of activities involving the “culture” of the community — and that’s a good thing.
The Cultural District Board is a new initiative to help support and relieve financial pressure of those in the Ruston community who want to build the culture of Ruston. The “culture” is any definition of art, which includes music, film, public murals and statues, etc.
Haley Perot, the Cultural District Board president, said the board was created after the state approved Ruston’s Cultural District earlier this year.
