Artists seek answers about Bulldog statues

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:26am
Competition is open to the public
Heather Small Hawley
Leader photo by HEATHER SMALL HAWLEY - Haley Perot speaks with local artist Julie Crews about the bulldog statue that will be used in the competition.

In December, the Cultural District Board will unveil several bulldog statues created by local artists.

The details for that competition were outlined during the Bulldog Statue Interest Meeting held Wednesday at the Historic Fire Station.

“In an effort to bridge the gap between our residents and the local university the statues will feature bulldogs, the mascot of Louisiana Tech University,” said Haley Perot, president of the Cultural District board.

