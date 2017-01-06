› Home ›
Artists seek answers about Bulldog statues
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:26am
Competition is open to the public
Heather Small Hawley
In December, the Cultural District Board will unveil several bulldog statues created by local artists.
The details for that competition were outlined during the Bulldog Statue Interest Meeting held Wednesday at the Historic Fire Station.
“In an effort to bridge the gap between our residents and the local university the statues will feature bulldogs, the mascot of Louisiana Tech University,” said Haley Perot, president of the Cultural District board.
