Music for Memory: Local teens to raise funds
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:22am
Heather Small Hawley
It began as a simple thought, then thanks to a little encouragement from friends and family, Hannah Parker and Carlie Ann Toliver decided to make their dream of hosting a concert for a good cause a reality.
The curtain will rise at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Burkhalter Chapel at Trinity United Methodist Church on “Music for Memory,” a concert to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research.
Hannah said she had the idea to do a concert, then with the help of Carlie, decided to make it an evening of remembrance and support for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and their families.
