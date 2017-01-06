  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Speaker Victor Marx visits LMCH youth

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:13am
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Scott Robertson, aka Dog Commander, speaks to Children’s Home youth and puts on a demonstration using their trained K-9 Scout.

Victor Marx, a speaker and performer who started All Things Possible ministry recently visited the youth of Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home.

While in North Louisiana visiting the Robertson family of Duck Dynasty fame, Marx and members of his team including Scott Robertson, aka Dog Commander, spoke to Children’s Home youth and put on a demonstration using their trained K-9s, Scout and P.J.
Marx is originally from Louisiana, but currently resides in California.

