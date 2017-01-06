  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Harris Golden Spikes Award semifinalist

Thu, 06/01/2017
Photo by KEN ROBERTSON - Louisiana Tech’s Nate Harris topped Conference USA in wins (eight), saves (eight), ERA (1.75), complete games (three), WHIP (0.90), walks allowed per nine innings (1.03) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.0)

On Tuesday afternoon, USA Baseball announced Louisiana Tech senior pitcher Nate Harris as one of 25 semifinalists for the 40th Annual Golden Spikes Award which given annually to best player in college baseball.

The 2017 Conference USA Pitcher of the year is the only player from Conference USA to be named a semifinalist and is one of just six semifinalists to come from a non-power five school.

Harris was the only pitcher in college baseball to toss three complete games and register seven or more saves this season.

