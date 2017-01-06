  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘Mailman’ helps deliver youth event

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 11:07am
Firearms and Education Expo set for Saturday at LPSO shooting range
Farmerville Gazette
Farmerville Gazette photo - Karl “The Mailman” Malone, pictured with his youngest daughter Karlee, is teaming with the Lincon and Union Parish Sheriff Offices to present a Firearms and Education Expo on Saturday.

Karl Malone’s love of the outdoors is something he makes no effort to hide.

“God, family, friends and my land,” Malone says, “are the most important things in my life.”

Starting a young man in the piney woods around Summerfield, Malone has hunted his entire life. His success during a Hall of Fame career in the National Basketball Association afforded him the resources and opportunities to hunt around the world.

