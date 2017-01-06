  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Parish brothers in arms

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 10:56am
Derek J. Amaya
Lincoln Parish trio and best friends Henry Futch, Dan Lindsey and Nicholas Slusher grew up side-by-side since they played together on the t-ball field as young boys.

Now grown men, the three will go on their separate ways geographically, but stay bound together as brothers in arms.

All three men will go on to study at the three military academies in the United States. Futch will go by sea joining countless others at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

