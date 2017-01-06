  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Special sessions still another cost

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 10:54am
in

For a state that has spent much of the past decade in a seemingly never-ending budget crises, our state Legislature doesn’t appear concerned about calling costly special sessions to avoid hitting the proverbial “fiscal cliff.” But isn’t spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, time and time again for special sessions kind of like throwing taxpayers’ dollars off that cliff?

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share