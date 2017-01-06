› Home ›
Special sessions still another cost
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/01/2017 - 10:54am
in
For a state that has spent much of the past decade in a seemingly never-ending budget crises, our state Legislature doesn’t appear concerned about calling costly special sessions to avoid hitting the proverbial “fiscal cliff.” But isn’t spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not millions, time and time again for special sessions kind of like throwing taxpayers’ dollars off that cliff?
