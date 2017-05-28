  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Foster donates to Sparta Aquifer

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:36pm
Farmerville Gazette
Gazette photo - A 500,000-gallon storage tank is part of the landscape at Foster Farm’s Farmerville Plant. The company recently made a contribution to help protect and preserve the Sparta Aquifer, which serves Union, Lincoln and 13 other parishes in Louisiana and over two dozen counties in Arkansas and Mississippi.

FARMERVILLE — To Tim Biron, it made perfect sense for his employer to make a contribution in efforts to protect the area’s source of drinking water.

Biron is general manager of Foster Farms’ Farmerville plant. In Union Parish, no one uses as much water from the Sparta aquifer. Not even close.

Foster Farms presented a contribution of $2,000 last month to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation Commission to help further its efforts to conserve, protect, restore and maintain the aquifer.

