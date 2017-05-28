› Home ›
Foster donates to Sparta Aquifer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:36pm
in
Farmerville Gazette
FARMERVILLE — To Tim Biron, it made perfect sense for his employer to make a contribution in efforts to protect the area’s source of drinking water.
Biron is general manager of Foster Farms’ Farmerville plant. In Union Parish, no one uses as much water from the Sparta aquifer. Not even close.
Foster Farms presented a contribution of $2,000 last month to the Sparta Groundwater Conservation Commission to help further its efforts to conserve, protect, restore and maintain the aquifer.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos