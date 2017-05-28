  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Petition sparks fraternity action

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:22pm
Derek J. Amaya

Louisiana Tech University’s chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity has ceased activities that are in violation of the organization’s national rules as a result of an online petition filed by two female students.

At issue was the wording of the invitation to the fraternity’s annual Magnolia Ball.

The invitation requests the presence of a “fair lady” who has “expressed admiration for The Confederate States, and Cause, Robert Edward Lee, Jefferson Davis, Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson” and who would be “appointed to status of Southern Belle” at the ball held at the Kappa Alpha Mansion.

