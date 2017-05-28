› Home ›
Boys and Girls Club recognizes students
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:17pm
in
Leader News Service
The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana provides a scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the community, The Eddie G. Robinson Sr. “Be Great: Graduate Scholarship” every year.
Its mission is to provide inspiration, encouragement, and assistance to high school seniors who desire to pursue post-secondary education and/or training, according to a press release from the club.
The scholarship was named after the Boys and Girls Clubs first president Grambling State University football coach, Eddie G. Robinson Sr.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos