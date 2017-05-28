  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Boys and Girls Club recognizes students

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:17pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana provides a scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the community. From left to right, back row, are Ty Rodgers, Aaron Clark and Nathan Anderson; front row, are Breanna Blades, Markayla Johnson and Jasmine Manausa.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of North Central Louisiana provides a scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors in the community, The Eddie G. Robinson Sr. “Be Great: Graduate Scholarship” every year.

Its mission is to provide inspiration, encouragement, and assistance to high school seniors who desire to pursue post-secondary education and/or training, according to a press release from the club.

The scholarship was named after the Boys and Girls Clubs first president Grambling State University football coach, Eddie G. Robinson Sr.

