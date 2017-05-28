› Home ›
Tech students participate in regional robotics event
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:15pm
Leader News Service
The third and final Regional Autonomous Robotics Circuit of Northeast Louisiana competition for the 2016-17 academic year was held recently at CenturyLink Headquarters in Monroe, with Louisiana Tech University staff, parents, teachers and community partners watching as students competed for the grand championship and bragging rights as the best robotics team in the region.
The RARC NELA event is an extension of the RARC developed and hosted in Bossier City, for the past six years, according to a press release from Louisiana Tech University.
