  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Reader responds to climate column

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:09pm
in

In his Views from the Boathouse column on Sunday April 30, “Holding back the potential flood,” T. Scott Boatright correctly states that climate change is real, and as a consequence Louisiana has experienced and will continue to experience flooding from rising seawater levels.

Boatright quotes as his source new research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which attributes rising seawater levels to thermal expansion due to warmer ocean temperatures and to the melting of land-based ice.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share