Reader responds to climate column
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:09pm
In his Views from the Boathouse column on Sunday April 30, “Holding back the potential flood,” T. Scott Boatright correctly states that climate change is real, and as a consequence Louisiana has experienced and will continue to experience flooding from rising seawater levels.
Boatright quotes as his source new research by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration which attributes rising seawater levels to thermal expansion due to warmer ocean temperatures and to the melting of land-based ice.
