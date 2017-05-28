› Home ›
Phone books head to antiquity
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:06pm

Nancy Bergeron
The new phone book arrived the other day — what there is of it.
The 2017 AT&T “Real Yellow Pages,” which also includes the white pages for Ruston, Arcadia, Bienville, Choudrant, Dubach, Gibsland, Grambling, Ringgold and Simsboro, is exactly one-quarter inch thick.
That’s down from almost three-quarters of an inch five years ago. Granted, the new book doesn’t include Monroe, with more population than all the other towns combined — at least an eighth of an inch worth in phonebook-speak.
