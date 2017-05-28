› Home ›
Congrats to the men joining the military
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:03pm
Three sons of Lincoln Parish answered the call of duty and begin studying this fall at the three United States military academies.
Henry Futch and Nicholas Slusher, Cedar Creek School alumni, and Dan Lindsey, Ruston High School alumnus, will study at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland’ the Military Academy in West Point, New York; and the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; respectively.
Futch is a cancer survivor.
At age 3, Futch was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Burkitt lymphoma, a cancer that starts in immune cells called B-cells.
