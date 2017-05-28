  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

GSU’s Taylor awarded

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:01pm
in
Leader Sports Service
051617 GSU Taylor scores C.jpg
Leader file photo - Grambling State’s Marshawn Taylor led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in hitting with a .402 batting average and 82 hits this season.

GRAMBLING — Postseason honors continue to roll in for redshirt junior shortstop Marshawn Taylor as he has been named named the Black College Nines’ Elite Player of the Year.

The Black College Nines is an independent blog ran by members of the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Black College Legends and Pioneers Committee and others who want to promote current HBCU baseball and its legacy.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share