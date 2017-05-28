› Home ›
GSU’s Taylor awarded
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 12:01pm
in
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Postseason honors continue to roll in for redshirt junior shortstop Marshawn Taylor as he has been named named the Black College Nines’ Elite Player of the Year.
The Black College Nines is an independent blog ran by members of the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s Black College Legends and Pioneers Committee and others who want to promote current HBCU baseball and its legacy.
