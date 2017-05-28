› Home ›
Grambling nets new soccer coach
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/31/2017 - 11:59am
Justin Wagar brings 11 years of head coaching experience to GSU
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — Justin Wagar has been named head women’s soccer coach at Grambling State University.
Wagar brings 15 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level to Grambling State. In 11 years as a head coach, Wagar has coached on the NCAA Division I, II and NAIA Division I levels, while compiling a 111-84-17 record. His teams have earned nine playoff bids and made two appearances in national tournaments.
Prior to Grambling, Wagar served as the recruiting coordinator and top assistant coach at Portland State University.
