Three locals attending military academies

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/27/2017 - 10:58pm
Futch, Lindsey, Slusher to begin this fall
Submitted photo Ruston High School alum Dan Lindsey, center, recently celebrated his best friends Nicholas Slusher, left, and Henry Futch, right, graduating from Cedar Creek School. Futch, Lindsey and Slusher will be joining the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, respectively.

One will travel the seas, one will “fly high” just as his brother before him and one will battle on the field.

Lincoln Parish trio and best friends Henry Futch, Dan Lindsey and Nicholas Slusher answered the call of their country and will attend the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, respectively.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Futch, a new Cedar Creek School alum. “There’s a little bit of rivalry between us, but we’re all proud of one another.”

