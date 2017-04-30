› Home ›
Three locals attending military academies
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/27/2017 - 10:58pm
in
Futch, Lindsey, Slusher to begin this fall
Derek J. Amaya
One will travel the seas, one will “fly high” just as his brother before him and one will battle on the field.
Lincoln Parish trio and best friends Henry Futch, Dan Lindsey and Nicholas Slusher answered the call of their country and will attend the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; the Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, respectively.
“It’s a dream come true,” said Futch, a new Cedar Creek School alum. “There’s a little bit of rivalry between us, but we’re all proud of one another.”
