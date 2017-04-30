› Home ›
Memorial Day: Give thanks and remember
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/27/2017 - 10:52pm
It’s a bit ironic, what with the current controversy over statues of Confederate soldiers, that Memorial Day — the day we observe Monday — grew out of the Civil War.
By the late 1860s, cities and towns across the country had begun holding springtime tributes to fallen soldiers, often decorating the soldiers’ graves with flowers.
