Reader writes about U.S. Navy

05/27/2017
Lou Barber
Recently, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, stated that President Donald Trump’s budget does not include money for more navy ships. Last count, the United States Navy had more than 12 aircraft carrier groups. Each group has several supporting ships. The new classes of carriers cost about $6.2 billion each. The supporting ships cost several billions more. Apparently, McCain is not aware that the terrorists do not have a navy. More navy ships will have no affect on the terrorist activities throughout the world.
