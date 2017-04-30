› Home ›
Debt problems affect young and old alike
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/27/2017 - 10:46pm
in
Byron Moore
Question: Are young people managing to stay out of debt any better than their parents did? Our kids only use debit cards and worked their way through college. I sometimes think they do so well because they saw us struggle so much with debt over the years.
Answer: The good news is that, on the whole, young people are less in debt than they have been in the long time.
The bad news, according to a resent Wall Street Journal story, is that bankruptcies, foreclosures and tighter lending standards have played a big role in those debt reductions.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos