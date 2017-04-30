  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Seven reasons to be a loyal fan of our parish

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/27/2017 - 10:42pm
O.K. Davis
Frank Sinatra was right.

New York, New York.

If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere.

How true.

Just as it is with this little-known observation: if you are a sports fanatic looking to set up residence in Louisiana, you couldn’t go wrong choosing Lincoln Parish.

Oh, I know. Baton Rouge and New Orleans are enticing. Larger cities, more options, bigger facilities, etc.

But for a history of success, a long list of well-known players, tradition that is known on a national scale and minus the traffic cluster, the right pick would be our parish,

