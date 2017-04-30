› Home ›
Burglary suspects face more charges
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 12:24pm
in
Leader Staff Report
More charges have been added to list of those faced by two adults and one juvenile in reference to a recent rash of vehicle burglaries in the parish.
Jamario Montreal Smith, 18, of 500 South Barnett Springs Road, in Ruston, now faces 22 counts of burglary, while Emerion Holland, 17, of 141 Bennett Rd., in Grambling, now faces seven counts of burglary.
Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested Smith, Holland and three juveniles on Tuesday. One of the juveniles is also now charged with 22 counts of burglary.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos