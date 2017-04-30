Arcadia outlet mall

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017
ARCADIA — The city of Arcadia has signed agreement to purchase the Factory Stores of America, a popular outlet mall in the city, for $500,000.

The announcement was made during ceremonies Thursday at the mall.

Arcadia Mayor Eugene Smith said the city council agreed to purchase the 90,000-square-foot outlet mall after hearing the owners were about closing it.

Vanity Fair, one of the mall’s tenants, said they were not going to renew a contract to stay in the outlet mall and as a result the owners of the mall decided to close down, Smith said.

