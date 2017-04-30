› Home ›
Conservative think tank eyes governmental reform
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 12:20pm
Nancy Bergeron
The incoming head of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy said Thursday his organization wants to create a movement in Louisiana that will push for constitutionally limited government and other conservative principles.
“We want to create conditions that let prosperity grow,” Daniel Erspamer said during a stop in Ruston.
Erspamer is barnstorming the state trying to raise awareness of and money to re-launch the nine-year-old New Orleans-based think tank.
“We’re going to need everyone across the state pulling together to accomplish the kind of change we envision,” Erspamer said.
