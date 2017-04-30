  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Neighborhood Watch program organized

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 12:03pm
Submitted photo

Homeowners in Ruston’s Foxxwood Subdivision met recently with Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Eldred Hardison, far right, to learn how to organize a Neighborhood Watch program. Neighborhood Watch is a partnership between law enforcers and community members to reduce crime and improve quality of life in their communities. Participants in the Foxxwood meeting included Judy Posey, Karen Johnson, John and Kim Ward, Lee and Olitsa Robbins, Hunter and Patti McFadden, Taylor and Alex Burt, Monique and Jean Gourd, Robert Mitcham, Cheryl Bollier, Donna Hipp and Larkin Hudson.

