Music on the Bayou returns
Fri, 05/26/2017
in
Sarah Waller
New Music on the Bayou is returning for its second annual summer festival! The festival will present contemporary-classical music across Northeast Louisiana from May 31 to June 3. Six concerts in Ruston, West Monroe and Monroe will be free and open to the public, and tickets to the finale on June 3 are on sale now at newmusiconthebayou.com.
New Music on the Bayou celebrates the possibilities of modern music by including many different voices and venues.
Over 40 composers from around the world will be in Northeast Louisiana to work with local professional musicians.
