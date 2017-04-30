› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs out of C-USA Tourney
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 11:57am
in
Tech falls 5-2 to Southern Mississippi in elimination game
T. Scott Boatright
BILOXI, Miss. — After going two and done in the Conference USA Baseball Tournament, Louisiana Tech will play the waiting game over the weekend before learning its ultimate fate on Monday.
Southern Mississippi took control early and the Bulldogs’ bats never got on track as Tech fell 5-2 to the No. 11 Golden Eagles Thursday afternoon at MGM Park.
A three-run Southern Miss home run in the second inning was all USM needed to put the game away as the Golden Eagles built a 4-0 advantage heading into the fourth inning.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos