  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs out of C-USA Tourney

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 11:57am
in
Tech falls 5-2 to Southern Mississippi in elimination game
T. Scott Boatright
052617 Tech Boggs C.jpg
Photo courtesy Conference USA - Louisiana Tech’s Marshall Boggs batted one-for-four and scored a run Thursday in the Bulldogs loss to USM.

BILOXI, Miss. — After going two and done in the Conference USA Baseball Tournament, Louisiana Tech will play the waiting game over the weekend before learning its ultimate fate on Monday.

Southern Mississippi took control early and the Bulldogs’ bats never got on track as Tech fell 5-2 to the No. 11 Golden Eagles Thursday afternoon at MGM Park.

A three-run Southern Miss home run in the second inning was all USM needed to put the game away as the Golden Eagles built a 4-0 advantage heading into the fourth inning.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share