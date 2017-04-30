› Home ›
Celebrating, honoring the fallen
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 11:47am
in
Heather Small Hawley
I can remember the marble wall was cold to the touch as I ran my fingers over the names of those engraved there.
The Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., is just one of many monuments that stands today as a reminder of those we have lost through war and conflict.
The roses lining the bottom of the memorial were crushed from the thousands of visitors each day, leaving red stains to flow along the tiny streams of rainwater making it’s way to the closest patch of grass.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos