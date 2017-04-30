› Home ›
Guiness record attempt one for the books
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 11:44am
in
It may have started as a joke, but then on May 9, Michael Wall, a Ruston native and law enforcement officer, and Shelton Foster Jr., of Dry Prong, and also a law enforcement officer, made attempting to break a Guinness World Record into a reality.
“Shelton and I, as a lot of the riders do, will get out there on the road and take our hands of the handle bars and we cruise,” he said. “It is just a balancing deal with the bike.”
He was coming through Créole Village and got pulled over for taking his hands off the handle bars.
