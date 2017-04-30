› Home ›
Student takes company to national competition
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:50am
Heather Small Hawley
It’s not everyday that a 14-year-old owns their own business, but Dakota Carpenter, of Choudrant, does.
Dakota will begin 10th grade at Darbonne Woods Charter School in the fall, but for now, she is focused on her business — Agua Plantas.
She was able to create her business through the help of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy.
YEA! is a program of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.
“My mom works at the Chamber and last year they did it and I thought it was cool,” Dakota said. “So this year my mom encouraged me to do it, so I did.”
