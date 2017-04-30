  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Hurricane preparedness

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:47am
in
Sales tax discount available for certain items this weekend
Derek J. Amaya

Lincoln Parish residents can purchase flashlights, batteries, portable generators and other emergency supplies at a reduced state sales tax during the state Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Saturday and Sunday.

The state holiday provides a 2 percent exemption from the state sales tax on statutorily specified hurricane preparedness items. This means eligible purchases are subject to only 3 percent state sales tax instead of the full 5 percent to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season starting June 1.

