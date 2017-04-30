› Home ›
Instructor honored with lifetime service award
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:39am
in
Leader News Service
The Association of Child Life Professionals Board of Directors will present Louisiana Tech University Family and Child Studies instructor Anita Pumphrey with a Distinguished Lifetime Service Award during the organization’s 35th annual conference that will be held this week in Las Vegas.
Pumphrey started the first child life program at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe before joining Louisiana Tech’s School of Human Ecology in 1995 as a family and child studies instructor.
