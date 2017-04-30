› Home ›
Murals, statues paint picture
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:29am
in
Derek J. Amaya
As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.
In the case of the city of Ruston, murals and bulldog sculptures will help write the beginning sentences of the thousand-word opus that is the community.
The chain reaction began when the city was approved to be a Cultural District by the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in 2016.
As a result, a Cultural Board was created to support growth, especially in the arts community, an enthusiastic, ideological group mostly filled with Ruston’s younger inhabitants.
