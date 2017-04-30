  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Murals, statues paint picture

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:29am
in
Derek J. Amaya
Amaya, Derek.jpg

As the old saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words.

In the case of the city of Ruston, murals and bulldog sculptures will help write the beginning sentences of the thousand-word opus that is the community.

The chain reaction began when the city was approved to be a Cultural District by the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in 2016.

As a result, a Cultural Board was created to support growth, especially in the arts community, an enthusiastic, ideological group mostly filled with Ruston’s younger inhabitants.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share