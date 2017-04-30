  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech Track and Field places 3 on C-USA All-Academic Team

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:26am
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech placed three student-athletes on the 2017 InTouch Credit Union Conference USA Track and Field All-Academic Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Louisiana Tech had two women earn the academic honor in Kacie Kaufman and Morgan Keesee, while Drake Heinz represented the Bulldogs on the men’s side.

