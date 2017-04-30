› Home ›
LORDS OF THE RINGS: G-Men get title hardware
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:25am
in
Sarah-Renee Garner, GSU Media Bureau
After an outstanding fall 2016 football season, the Grambling State University championship football team started wearing big rings proving that they are the 2016 HBCU National Champions.
“It’s a great feeling to win both championships, the SWAC championship, and the national championship. To finally get the ring is just a great feeling to have,” said Quintin Guice, 18, a wide receiver and sophomore engineering technology major from Monroe.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos