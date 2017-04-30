  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LORDS OF THE RINGS: G-Men get title hardware

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 05/25/2017 - 11:25am
in
Sarah-Renee Garner, GSU Media Bureau
rings.jpg
Photo by GLENN LEWIS/GSU MEDIA BUREAU - (Top) From left to right, former Grambling State interim athletics director Obidiah Simmons, head football coach Broderick Fobbs, GSU president Rick Gallot and new AD Paul Bryant pose with GSU’s Southwestern Athletic Conference championship (left) and Celebration Bowl championship trophies. (Bottom Left) The 2016 Grambling State University National HBCU Football Championship Ring. (Bottom Right) GSU running back Martez Carter, left, and quarterback DeVante Kincade show off their championship bling.

After an outstanding fall 2016 football season, the Grambling State University championship football team started wearing big rings proving that they are the 2016 HBCU National Champions.

“It’s a great feeling to win both championships, the SWAC championship, and the national championship. To finally get the ring is just a great feeling to have,” said Quintin Guice, 18, a wide receiver and sophomore engineering technology major from Monroe.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share