Lincoln Parish sales tax collections ‘flat’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/24/2017 - 11:42am
Staff Report
Sales tax collections in Lincoln Parish posted an approximate 6.3 percent gain from the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017.
But despite the slight rise, collections are technically flat, Sales Tax Administrator Denise Griggs said Tuesday.
Parishwide collections for January through April, 2016 hit slightly more than $11 million, compared to this year’s $11.7 million, figures given the Lincoln Parish Sales and Use Tax Commission show.
