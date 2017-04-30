  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bringing awareness to domestic abuse victims

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 05/24/2017 - 11:40am
Heather Small Hawley
Submitted photos - Shelton Foster, left, and Michael Wall, right, attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest motorcycle ride with no hands. Wall, who is a Ruston native, and Foster decided to do the attempt in order to bring awareness to the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team.

The longest non-stop motorcycle ride without touching the handlebars with the hands is 137.94 miles and was achieved by Marcello Sarandrea, of Italy, riding a Yamaha Tricker 250 motorcycle, in Rome, Italy, on March 6, 2015.

Sarandrea took three hours and 10 minutes to break the record on a 1,234-meter circuit where he did 180 laps, according to Guinness World Records.

A little more than two years later, on May 9, Michael Wall, a Ruston native and law enforcement officer, and Shelton Foster Jr., of Dry Prong, also a law enforcement officer, set out to break that record.

