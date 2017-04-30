› Home ›
Techsters stay alive at Regional
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 05/21/2017 - 12:05am
in
Tech gets rematch vs. No. 1 Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. today
Leader Sports Service
‘TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Marilyn Rizzato and Morgan Turkoly drove in three runs each and Preslee Gallaway recorded eight strikeouts to lead Louisiana Tech to an 8-1 win over Albany at Rhoads Stadium in the Tuscaloosa Regional Saturday night.
With the win, Louisiana Tech (38-23) eliminates Albany (27-18) and advances to face No. 1 ranked Minnesota at 1:30 p.m. today in a rematch of Friday’s opening game — an 11-3 Golden Gophers win. The contest can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on 97.7 FM with the pregame show starting at 1:15 p.m.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos