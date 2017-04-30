› Home ›
Tech’s super year keeps adding laurels
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 05/21/2017 - 12:03am
O.K. Davis
The fun began in September and is still going strong in May.
It’s been great being a fan of the Louisiana Tech University athletics’ program for the past nine months.
As we noted in an earlier column not that long ago, this school year can be placed alongside of others when the words of “best ever” are used.
They are certainly entitled to such a lofty label in 2016-17.
Football?
Nine wins for a third consecutive season, plus a third straight bowl vicfory.
A West Division crown and berth in Conference USA championship game.
