MTSU rallies to down Bulldogs, 9-8

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 05/21/2017 - 12:02am
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s Dalton Skelton drove in four runs and collected three hits Saturday at Middle Tennessee State.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Louisiana Tech dropped the series finale in Murfreesboro on Saturday afternoon, 9-8, as Middle Tennessee rallied late to get the win.

Dalton Skelton drove in four runs and collected three hits, while Jordan Washam drove in three runs on two hits.

Louisiana Tech struck first in the series finale, as Jonathan Washam reached first on an infield single. An errant throw by the Blue Raiders shortstop allowed him to advance to second. A wild pitch allowed him to scoot into third and come around to score on an RBI-infield single from Dalton Skelton.

