Bearcats take walk-off win over Wossman
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/20/2017 - 11:41pm
Garrison’s pick six on game’s final play lifts Ruston to Spring Game victory
T. Scott Boatright
There’s nothing like a walk-off win in football.
And that’s exactly what the Ruston High School Bearcats did Friday night in the game portion of a controlled practice/scrimmage with Wossman as Jalen Garrison’s 85-yard interception return on the game’s final play lifted RHS to a 12-7 win over the Wildcats.
