Bearcats take walk-off win over Wossman

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/20/2017 - 11:41pm
Garrison’s pick six on game’s final play lifts Ruston to Spring Game victory
T. Scott Boatright
Top: Jalen Garrison’s (17) 85-yard interception return on the game’s final play lifted Ruston High School to a 12-7 win over Wossman in spring scrimamge action at L.J. “Hoss” Garrett Stadium Friday evening. Middle Left: RHS defensive end Tahj Samuel (9) takes down a Wossman Wildcats ballcarrier. Middle Right: RHS receiver Reggie Williford (left) hauls in a 35-yard touchdown pass for the game’s first score. Bottom Left: RHS running back DeAndre Marcus scored three times in red-zone drills before the game. Bottom Right: RHS coach Jerrod Baugh talks to his Bearcats follwing the win over Wossman.

There’s nothing like a walk-off win in football.

And that’s exactly what the Ruston High School Bearcats did Friday night in the game portion of a controlled practice/scrimmage with Wossman as Jalen Garrison’s 85-yard interception return on the game’s final play lifted RHS to a 12-7 win over the Wildcats.

