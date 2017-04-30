› Home ›
Tech’s Turkoly, De La Cruz earn All-NFCA Honors
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/20/2017 - 11:32pm
in
Leader Sports Service
A pair of Louisiana Tech sophomores earned 2017 NFCA Division I All-Region honors Thursday as outfielder Morgan Turkoly and pitcher Krystal De La Cruz were named to the Mideast Region third team.
Turkoly, a Sanger, Texas, native, earned her spot on the team after batting .367 with 47 hits, 11 doubles, two triples and two home runs while scoring 34 runs and driving in 36 more. She drew 25 walks (only 10 strikeouts) while stealing nine bases. Defensively, Turkoly did not commit an error in left field while recording 70 putouts and three assists.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos