Lincoln Parish 4-H raffles off shotgun
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 05/20/2017 - 9:40pm
Pictured is Tucker Billberry, the winner of the Beretta A-400 shotgun that was raffled off by the Lincoln Parish 4-H. Whitetails Unlimited donated the gun to assist with the costs of the parish’s shooting sports program that serves the families of more than 100 participants.
