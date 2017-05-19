› Home ›
Diamond 'Dogs drop series opener at Middle Tennessee
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 05/19/2017 - 11:44am
Leader Sports Service
Leader Sports Service
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Bulldogs had two runs, before registering their first out, but it wasn’t enough as Louisiana Tech dropped the series opener at Middle Tennessee 6-3 on Friday night.
Jordan Washam was the lone run producer for the Bulldogs, as the lefty blasted a two-run shot with nobody out in the top of the first to give Louisiana an early 2-0 lead.
